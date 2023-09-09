Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER)’s 0.02% Gain This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER)’s traded shares were 15.94 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.23. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $47.24, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.10% or $0.97. The 52-week high for the UBER share is $49.49, that puts it down -4.76 from that peak though still a striking 51.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $22.94. The company’s market capitalization is $96.93B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 15.85 million shares, and the average trade volume was 21.38 million shares over the past three months.

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. UBER has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 47 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 5 suggest Overweight, and 39 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.12.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) trade information

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) registered a 2.10% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.10% in intraday trading to $47.24 this Friday, 09/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.02%, and it has moved by 7.10% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 57.31%. The short interest in Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) is 43.65 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.78 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $58.38, which implies an increase of 19.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $45.00 and $75.00 respectively. As a result, UBER is trading at a discount of -58.76% off the target high and 4.74% off the low.

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Uber Technologies Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) shares have gone up 46.16% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 108.82% against 23.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 119.70% this quarter and then drop -44.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $9.54 billion as predicted by 34 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 34 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $10.02 billion by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $8.12 billion and $8.61 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 17.50% and then jump by 16.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -10.40%. While earnings are projected to return 107.50% in 2023, the next five years will return 23.17% per annum.

UBER Dividends

Uber Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 30 and November 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER)’s Major holders

Uber Technologies Inc. insiders own 0.17% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 77.04%, with the float percentage being 77.18%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,602 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 155.05 million shares (or 7.59% of all shares), a total value of $6.69 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 144.14 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 7.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $6.22 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 59.98 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.93 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.59 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 28.13 million, or about 1.38% of the stock, which is worth about $1.21 billion.