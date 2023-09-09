Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) Rose 24.33% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Rise 15.59%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the last session, Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST)’s traded shares were 5.37 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.71. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $20.84, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.49% or -$0.98. The 52-week high for the TOST share is $27.00, that puts it down -29.56 from that peak though still a striking 24.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.77. The company’s market capitalization is $11.26B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.5 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.52 million shares over the past three months.

Toast Inc. (TOST) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. TOST has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 24 analysts who have looked at this stock. 12 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST) trade information

Toast Inc. (TOST) registered a -4.49% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.49% in intraday trading to $20.84 this Friday, 09/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.00%, and it has moved by -10.09% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 9.22%. The short interest in Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST) is 19.89 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.07 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25.89, which implies an increase of 19.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19.00 and $31.00 respectively. As a result, TOST is trading at a discount of -48.75% off the target high and 8.83% off the low.

Toast Inc. (TOST) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Toast Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Toast Inc. (TOST) shares have gone up 13.94% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 20.83% against 23.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 47.40% this quarter and then jump 36.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 41.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.03 billion as predicted by 18 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 18 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.03 billion by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $721.52 million and $769 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 42.70% and then jump by 33.90% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 44.00% in 2023.

TOST Dividends

Toast Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST)’s Major holders

Toast Inc. insiders own 4.65% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.05%, with the float percentage being 90.24%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 494 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 31.58 million shares (or 7.69% of all shares), a total value of $712.86 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 27.49 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 6.69% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $620.47 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Toast Inc. (TOST) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 15.08 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $340.41 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.82 million, or about 2.63% of the stock, which is worth about $244.27 million.