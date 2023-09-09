The Current Price For Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG): And Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)’s traded shares were 8.18 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.99. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.18, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.24% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the RIG share is $8.86, that puts it down -8.31 from that peak though still a striking 71.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.33. The company’s market capitalization is $6.06B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 14.15 million shares, and the average trade volume was 15.47 million shares over the past three months.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) trade information

The stock spiked 1.24% in intraday trading to $8.18 this Friday, 09/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.00%, and it has moved by -2.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 129.78%. The short interest in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) is 139.36 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.58 day(s) to cover.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Transocean Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Transocean Ltd. (RIG) shares have gone up 22.82% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 17.20% against 33.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -250.00% this quarter and then jump 93.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $727.01 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $840.21 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $670.37 million and $606 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 8.40% and then jump by 38.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 35.30%. While earnings are projected to return 4.40% in 2023.

RIG Dividends

Transocean Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 01 and November 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)’s Major holders

Transocean Ltd. insiders own 7.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 70.19%, with the float percentage being 75.67%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 514 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 65.08 million shares (or 8.49% of all shares), a total value of $532.37 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 45.47 million shares, is of Primecap Management Company’s that is approximately 5.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $371.9 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Transocean Ltd. (RIG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 21.58 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $176.49 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 17.81 million, or about 2.32% of the stock, which is worth about $145.68 million.