The $1.44 Value Of Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) Should Not Be Underestimated

During the last session, Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG)’s traded shares were 1.91 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.40. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.44, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.41% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the URG share is $1.50, that puts it down -4.17 from that peak though still a striking 43.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.82. The company’s market capitalization is $376.53M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.81 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.96 million shares over the past three months.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) trade information

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) registered a 1.41% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.41% in intraday trading to $1.44 this Friday, 09/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.92%, and it has moved by 27.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 2.86%. The short interest in Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) is 5.43 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.44 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ur-Energy Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) shares have gone up 33.33% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 75.00% against 7.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 139,531.59% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $930k as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.09 million by the end of Sep 2023.

While earnings are projected to return 33.70% in 2023.

URG Dividends

Ur-Energy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG)’s Major holders

Ur-Energy Inc. insiders own 1.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 56.30%, with the float percentage being 57.24%. MMCAP International, Inc. SPC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 128 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 25.94 million shares (or 9.79% of all shares), a total value of $27.24 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.23 million shares, is of Alps Advisors Inc.’s that is approximately 5.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $15.99 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) shares are Sprott Uranium Miners ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Sprott Uranium Miners ETF owns about 14.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.28 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.7 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12.11 million, or about 4.57% of the stock, which is worth about $12.72 million.