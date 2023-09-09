Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) Received An -10.77% Loss In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)’s traded shares were 5.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.80. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.63, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.60% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the TME share is $9.29, that puts it down -40.12 from that peak though still a striking 52.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.14. The company’s market capitalization is $11.05B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.27 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.44 million shares over the past three months.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. TME has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 26 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 14 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.12.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) trade information

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) registered a -0.60% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.60% in intraday trading to $6.63 this Friday, 09/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.79%, and it has moved by 5.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 39.58%. The short interest in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) is 15.87 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.08 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $60.44, which implies an increase of 89.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $41.53 and $80.15 respectively. As a result, TME is trading at a discount of -1108.9% off the target high and -526.4% off the low.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Tencent Music Entertainment Group has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) shares have gone down -10.77% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 18.60% against 16.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -8.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $859.96 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $861.53 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.1 billion and $1.06 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -21.60% and then drop by -18.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.90%. While earnings are projected to return 26.20% in 2023, the next five years will return 12.69% per annum.

TME Dividends

Tencent Music Entertainment Group is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 13 and November 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)’s Major holders

Tencent Music Entertainment Group insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 48.41%, with the float percentage being 48.41%. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is the largest shareholder of the company, while 439 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 37.43 million shares (or 4.36% of all shares), a total value of $248.13 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 33.49 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 3.90% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $222.06 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF owns about 19.15 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $126.95 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.62 million, or about 1.00% of the stock, which is worth about $57.13 million.