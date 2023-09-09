Should 2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TSVT) Revive After A -273.62% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, 2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT)’s traded shares were 1.45 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.32. The 52-week high for the TSVT share is $17.56, that puts it down -273.62 from that peak though still a striking 4.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.47. The company’s market capitalization is $238.10M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.06 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.05 million shares over the past three months.

2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. TSVT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.99.

2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) trade information

The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.44%, and it has moved by -19.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -68.03%. The short interest in 2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) is 7.08 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.21 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $24.33, which implies an increase of 80.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $33.00 respectively. As a result, TSVT is trading at a discount of -602.13% off the target high and -176.6% off the low.

2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that 2seventy bio Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. 2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT) shares have gone down -56.12% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 40.11% against 12.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 43.80% this quarter and then drop -60.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 68.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $35.26 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $41.97 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $13.41 million and $56.18 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 163.00% and then drop by -25.30% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 42.60% in 2023.

TSVT Dividends

2seventy bio Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT)’s Major holders

2seventy bio Inc. insiders own 1.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 101.72%, with the float percentage being 103.43%. Kynam Capital Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 225 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 4.89 million shares (or 9.69% of all shares), a total value of $49.49 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.14 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $41.85 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of 2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. Data provided on Apr 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund owns about 2.05 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $19.46 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.01 million, or about 3.98% of the stock, which is worth about $15.26 million.