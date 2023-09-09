Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE: BEN)

During the last session, Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN)’s traded shares were 2.37 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.32. The 52-week high for the BEN share is $34.37, that puts it down -32.55 from that peak though still a striking 21.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $20.24. The company’s market capitalization is $12.88B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.32 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.02 million shares over the past three months.

Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.50. BEN has a Sell rating from 6 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.62.

Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) trade information

The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.03%, and it has moved by -7.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -0.46%. The short interest in Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) is 10.71 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.06 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $26.23, which implies an increase of 1.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $23.00 and $30.00 respectively. As a result, BEN is trading at a discount of -15.7% off the target high and 11.3% off the low.

Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Franklin Resources Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) shares have gone down -6.83% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -34.44% against 1.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -20.50% this quarter and then jump 21.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -26.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.59 billion as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.55 billion by the end of Dec 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -3.40%. While earnings are projected to return -29.20% in 2023, the next five years will return -3.15% per annum.

BEN Dividends

Franklin Resources Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 30 and November 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Franklin Resources Inc. is 1.20, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.63 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN)’s Major holders

Franklin Resources Inc. insiders own 43.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 48.27%, with the float percentage being 84.76%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 804 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 34.78 million shares (or 6.97% of all shares), a total value of $901.93 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 31.76 million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 6.36% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $823.48 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) shares are American Mutual Fund Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that American Mutual Fund Inc owns about 13.07 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $338.88 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.36 million, or about 1.88% of the stock, which is worth about $242.67 million.