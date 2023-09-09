Precipio Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) On Friday – Up 8.82 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the last session, Precipio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO)’s traded shares were 1.2 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.03. The 52-week high for the PRPO share is $1.26, that puts it down -270.59 from that peak though still a striking 8.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.31. The company’s market capitalization is $9.26M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 91330.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 166.21K shares over the past three months.

Precipio Inc. (PRPO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. PRPO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.07.

Precipio Inc. (PRPO) registered a -0.35% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.35% in intraday trading to $0.34 this Friday, 09/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.67%, and it has moved by -9.73% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -66.78%. The short interest in Precipio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) is 0.3 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.42 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.00, which implies an increase of 83.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $2.00 respectively. As a result, PRPO is trading at a discount of -488.24% off the target high and -488.24% off the low.

Precipio Inc. (PRPO) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 50.00% this quarter and then jump 50.00% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5 million by the end of Dec 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 65.10%. While earnings are projected to return -32.70% in 2023, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

PRPO Dividends

Precipio Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 13 and November 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

