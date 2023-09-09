PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)’s traded shares were 3.02 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.96. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $84.51, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.76% or $1.46. The 52-week high for the PCAR share is $90.05, that puts it down -6.56 from that peak though still a striking 37.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $53.15. The company’s market capitalization is $43.53B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.65 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.44 million shares over the past three months.

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.80. PCAR has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 20 analysts who have looked at this stock. 14 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.12.

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) trade information

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) registered a 1.76% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.76% in intraday trading to $84.51 this Friday, 09/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.70%, and it has moved by -1.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 47.13%. The short interest in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) is 6.81 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.39 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $90.41, which implies an increase of 6.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $78.00 and $115.00 respectively. As a result, PCAR is trading at a discount of -36.08% off the target high and 7.7% off the low.

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that PACCAR Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. PACCAR Inc (PCAR) shares have gone up 13.73% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 48.52% against 17.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 44.20% this quarter and then jump 14.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 20.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $8.01 billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8.16 billion by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $6.69 billion and $7.73 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 19.80% and then jump by 5.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 6.20%. While earnings are projected to return 61.20% in 2023, the next five years will return 6.76% per annum.

PCAR Dividends

PACCAR Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on October 24. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for PACCAR Inc is 1.08, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.28 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)’s Major holders