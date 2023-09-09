One More Stock Investors Ought To Pay Attention To Is Burford Capital Limited (NYSE: BUR)

During the last session, Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)’s traded shares were 8.28 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.32. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.91, reflecting an intraday gain of 14.71% or $2.04. The 52-week high for the BUR share is $14.50, that puts it up 8.86 from that peak though still a striking 61.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.09. The company’s market capitalization is $3.48B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.04 million shares, and the average trade volume was 487.77K shares over the past three months.

Burford Capital Limited (BUR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.30. BUR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) trade information

Burford Capital Limited (BUR) registered a 14.71% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.71% in intraday trading to $15.91 this Friday, 09/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.54%, and it has moved by 16.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 82.87%. The short interest in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) is 2.19 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.47 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.23, which implies an increase of 17.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.43 and $22.71 respectively. As a result, BUR is trading at a discount of -42.74% off the target high and 3.02% off the low.

Burford Capital Limited (BUR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Burford Capital Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Burford Capital Limited (BUR) shares have gone up 97.64% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 1,442.86% against 1.40.

BUR Dividends

Burford Capital Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)’s Major holders

Burford Capital Limited insiders own 9.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 64.57%, with the float percentage being 71.14%. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 184 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 10.3 million shares (or 4.70% of all shares), a total value of $163.83 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.5 million shares, is of Invesco Ltd.’s that is approximately 3.88% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $135.28 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Burford Capital Limited (BUR) shares are Columbia Fds Var Ser Tr II-Columbia Var Port-Overseas Core Fd and Columbia Fds Ser Tr-Columbia Overseas Value Fd. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Columbia Fds Var Ser Tr II-Columbia Var Port-Overseas Core Fd owns about 3.14 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.43 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $49.89 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.82 million, or about 1.29% of the stock, which is worth about $44.91 million.