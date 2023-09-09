Now Is A Good Time To Buy WANG & LEE GROUP Inc. (NASDAQ: WLGS)

During the last session, WANG & LEE GROUP Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS)’s traded shares were 4.88 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.01, reflecting an intraday gain of 22.87% or $0.19. The 52-week high for the WLGS share is $5.90, that puts it down -484.16 from that peak though still a striking 26.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.74. The company’s market capitalization is $14.89M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 20040.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 121.61K shares over the past three months.

WANG & LEE GROUP Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS) trade information

WANG & LEE GROUP Inc. (WLGS) registered a 22.87% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 22.87% in intraday trading to $1.01 this Friday, 09/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 20.96%, and it has moved by 23.93% in 30 days. The short interest in WANG & LEE GROUP Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS) is 0.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.57 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return -68.20% in 2023.

WLGS Dividends

WANG & LEE GROUP Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

WANG & LEE GROUP Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS)’s Major holders

WANG & LEE GROUP Inc. insiders own 79.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.04%, with the float percentage being 0.21%. Virtu Financial LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 19632.0 shares (or 0.13% of all shares), a total value of $26699.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1840.0 shares, is of Osaic Holdings Inc’s that is approximately 0.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $2502.0.