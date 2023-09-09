Now Is A Good Time To Buy Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD)

During the last session, Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)’s traded shares were 4.75 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.32. The 52-week high for the HOOD share is $13.23, that puts it down -23.18 from that peak though still a striking 29.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.57. The company’s market capitalization is $9.59B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.93 million shares, and the average trade volume was 10.23 million shares over the past three months.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. HOOD has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) trade information

The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.38%, and it has moved by -0.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 9.04%. The short interest in Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) is 19.44 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.86 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.98, which implies an increase of 17.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $25.00 respectively. As a result, HOOD is trading at a discount of -132.77% off the target high and 16.2% off the low.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Robinhood Markets Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) shares have gone up 13.77% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 57.26% against 3.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 100.00% this quarter and then jump 110.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 39.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $477.02 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $503.44 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $355.27 million and $380 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 34.30% and then jump by 32.50% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 73.30% in 2023.

HOOD Dividends

Robinhood Markets Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 02 and November 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

