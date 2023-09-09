Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC): With The Stock Up 19.05 Percent From Its Lows On Friday, What Is In Store For The Company In The Future?

During the last session, Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC)’s traded shares were 4.08 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.11. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.43, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.27% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the MFC share is $20.40, that puts it down -10.69 from that peak though still a striking 19.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.92. The company’s market capitalization is $33.46B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.69 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.35 million shares over the past three months.

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) trade information

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) registered a -0.27% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.27% in intraday trading to $18.43 this Friday, 09/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.27%, and it has moved by -4.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 7.34%. The short interest in Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) is 35.3 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.26 day(s) to cover.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Manulife Financial Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) shares have gone down -3.61% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 2.52% against 16.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 24.00% this quarter and then drop -9.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 328.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.94 billion as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.63 billion by the end of Dec 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 30.30%. While earnings are projected to return 3.90% in 2023, the next five years will return 11.70% per annum.

MFC Dividends

Manulife Financial Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Manulife Financial Corporation is 1.08, with the dividend yield indicating at 5.85 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

