Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) Fell -104.95%, Predicting What To Expect In The Near Future

During the last session, Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)’s traded shares were 9.69 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.31. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.02, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.00% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the LYG share is $2.63, that puts it down -30.2 from that peak though still a striking 15.84% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.70. The company’s market capitalization is $33.08B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.79 million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.48 million shares over the past three months.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. LYG has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) trade information

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) registered a 1.00% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.00% in intraday trading to $2.02 this Friday, 09/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.81%, and it has moved by -6.05% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -0.49%. The short interest in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) is 7.19 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.79 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.00, which implies an increase of 32.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.07 and $4.14 respectively. As a result, LYG is trading at a discount of -104.95% off the target high and -2.48% off the low.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Lloyds Banking Group plc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) shares have gone down -15.83% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 13.89% against 6.70.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -16.60%. While earnings are projected to return -76.50% in 2023, the next five years will return -10.30% per annum.

LYG Dividends

Lloyds Banking Group plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Lloyds Banking Group plc is 0.13, with the dividend yield indicating at 6.29 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)’s Major holders

Lloyds Banking Group plc insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.28%, with the float percentage being 2.28%. Macquarie Group Limited is the largest shareholder of the company, while 362 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 26.57 million shares (or 0.17% of all shares), a total value of $58.46 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 26.8 million shares, is of Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd’s that is approximately 0.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $58.95 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) shares are Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional International Value ETF and Avantis International Equity ETF. Data provided on Apr 29, 2023 indicates that Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional International Value ETF owns about 2.69 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.51 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.19 million, or about 0.02% of the stock, which is worth about $7.3 million.