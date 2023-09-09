Is Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) Stock On Course For Another Boom Or Bust?

During the last session, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY)’s traded shares were 5.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.56. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.79, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.96% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the PSNY share is $8.26, that puts it down -196.06 from that peak though still a striking -0.72% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.81. The company’s market capitalization is $5.90B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.19 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.61 million shares over the past three months.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. PSNY has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.14.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) trade information

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) registered a -2.96% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.96% in intraday trading to $2.79 this Friday, 09/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -16.37%, and it has moved by -32.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -59.16%. The short interest in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) is 9.89 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.45 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.27, which implies an increase of 47.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.60 and $9.00 respectively. As a result, PSNY is trading at a discount of -222.58% off the target high and 42.65% off the low.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) shares have gone down -39.32% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -73.91% against 3.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 21.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $794.35 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $980.3 million by the end of Dec 2023.

While earnings are projected to return 51.90% in 2023, the next five years will return -13.54% per annum.

PSNY Dividends

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY)’s Major holders