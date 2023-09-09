Is Nuwellis Inc. (NASDAQ: NUWE) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Down -82.09% YTD?

During the last session, Nuwellis Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE)’s traded shares were 3.25 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.32. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.92, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.49% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the NUWE share is $93.00, that puts it down -4743.75 from that peak though still a striking 21.35% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.51. The company’s market capitalization is $3.65M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 224.43K shares over the past three months.

Nuwellis Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) trade information

Nuwellis Inc. (NUWE) registered a 5.49% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.49% in intraday trading to $1.92 this Friday, 09/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.49%, and it has moved by -13.51% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -97.83%. The short interest in Nuwellis Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) is 11740.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.19 day(s) to cover.

Nuwellis Inc. (NUWE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nuwellis Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nuwellis Inc. (NUWE) shares have gone down -66.08% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 81.21% against 10.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 91.60% this quarter and then jump 54.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.28 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.48 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.06 million and $2.34 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 10.40% and then jump by 6.00% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 70.60% in 2023.

NUWE Dividends

Nuwellis Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nuwellis Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE)’s Major holders

Nuwellis Inc. insiders own 0.47% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.00%, with the float percentage being 1.01%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 8 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 24097.0 shares (or 1.29% of all shares), a total value of $64820.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10404.0 shares, is of Susquehanna International Group, LLP’s that is approximately 0.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $27986.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nuwellis Inc. (NUWE) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 24097.0 shares. This amounts to just over 1.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $64820.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 599.0, or about 0.03% of the stock, which is worth about $1587.0.