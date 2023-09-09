Is Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the last session, Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC)’s traded shares were 3.5 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.56. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $65.41, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.55% or -$1.03. The 52-week high for the CNC share is $93.58, that puts it down -43.07 from that peak though still a striking 7.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $60.83. The company’s market capitalization is $35.64B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.5 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.32 million shares over the past three months.

Centene Corporation (CNC) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. CNC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) trade information

Centene Corporation (CNC) registered a -1.55% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.55% in intraday trading to $65.41 this Friday, 09/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.10%, and it has moved by -0.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -26.78%. The short interest in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) is 6.14 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.75 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $81.66, which implies an increase of 19.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $71.00 and $110.00 respectively. As a result, CNC is trading at a discount of -68.17% off the target high and -8.55% off the low.

Centene Corporation (CNC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Centene Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Centene Corporation (CNC) shares have gone down -0.20% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 11.94% against 18.30.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 0.80%. While earnings are projected to return -9.50% in 2023, the next five years will return 10.61% per annum.

CNC Dividends

Centene Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC)’s Major holders