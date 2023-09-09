Investing Now Could Prove Beneficial For GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GCT)

During the last session, GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT)’s traded shares were 1.71 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.13. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.40, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.04% or $1.63. The 52-week high for the GCT share is $22.65, that puts it down -38.11 from that peak though still a striking 74.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.14. The company’s market capitalization is $618.77M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.64 million shares, and the average trade volume was 509.62K shares over the past three months.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. GCT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.38.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) trade information

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) registered a 11.04% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.04% in intraday trading to $16.40 this Friday, 09/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 31.10%, and it has moved by 57.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -18.89%. The short interest in GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) is 0.26 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.72 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $21.00, which implies an increase of 21.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.00 and $26.00 respectively. As a result, GCT is trading at a discount of -58.54% off the target high and 2.44% off the low.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that GigaCloud Technology Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) shares have gone up 236.07% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 165.00% against 18.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $164.5 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $155.1 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $128 million and $125.6 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 28.50% and then jump by 23.50% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 61.70% in 2023.

GCT Dividends

GigaCloud Technology Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT)’s Major holders

GigaCloud Technology Inc. insiders own 52.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 26.44%, with the float percentage being 55.46%. Boston Partners is the largest shareholder of the company, while 12 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.15 million shares (or 0.37% of all shares), a total value of $1.02 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 67688.0 shares, is of Two Sigma Investments, LP’s that is approximately 0.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.46 million.

Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 17953.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.12 million market value.