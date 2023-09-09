Investing In WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC) Does Not Require High Risk Tolerance

During the last session, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)’s traded shares were 3.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.54. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $42.02, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.55% or $0.64. The 52-week high for the WSC share is $53.46, that puts it down -27.23 from that peak though still a striking 10.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $37.81. The company’s market capitalization is $8.09B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.75 million shares over the past three months.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.40. WSC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.44.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) trade information

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) registered a 1.55% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.55% in intraday trading to $42.02 this Friday, 09/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.44%, and it has moved by -2.44% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 2.09%. The short interest in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) is 9.19 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.11 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $58.70, which implies an increase of 28.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $53.00 and $67.00 respectively. As a result, WSC is trading at a discount of -59.45% off the target high and -26.13% off the low.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) shares have gone down -18.06% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 40.80% against -14.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -25.40% this quarter and then jump 40.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $612.41 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $634.07 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $604.17 million and $590.55 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.40% and then jump by 7.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.30%. While earnings are projected to return 135.60% in 2023.

WSC Dividends

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 31 and November 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)’s Major holders

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. insiders own 2.96% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.18%, with the float percentage being 101.18%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 566 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 19.08 million shares (or 9.67% of all shares), a total value of $801.64 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.02 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 9.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $757.4 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 6.89 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.49 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $289.72 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.32 million, or about 3.20% of the stock, which is worth about $265.56 million.