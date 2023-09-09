Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) Rose 35.31% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Rose 43.81% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)’s traded shares were 44.14 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.87. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $38.01, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.45% or -$0.17. The 52-week high for the INTC share is $38.34, that puts it down -0.87 from that peak though still a striking 35.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $24.59. The company’s market capitalization is $152.79B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 38.64 million shares, and the average trade volume was 40.46 million shares over the past three months.

Intel Corporation (INTC) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. INTC has a Sell rating from 6 analyst(s) out of 44 analysts who have looked at this stock. 28 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.2.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) trade information

Intel Corporation (INTC) registered a -0.45% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.45% in intraday trading to $38.01 this Friday, 09/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.17%, and it has moved by 10.88% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 24.01%. The short interest in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) is 59.03 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.57 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $36.91, which implies a decrease of -2.98% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17.00 and $65.00 respectively. As a result, INTC is trading at a discount of -71.01% off the target high and 55.27% off the low.

Intel Corporation (INTC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Intel Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Intel Corporation (INTC) shares have gone up 43.76% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -66.85% against -4.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -66.10% this quarter and then jump 200.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -22.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $12.55 billion as predicted by 30 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 30 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $13.37 billion by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $15.25 billion and $14.04 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -17.70% and then drop by -4.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -8.90%. While earnings are projected to return -60.00% in 2023, the next five years will return 8.20% per annum.

INTC Dividends

Intel Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 25 and October 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Intel Corporation is 0.50, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.32 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)’s Major holders

Intel Corporation insiders own 0.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 64.66%, with the float percentage being 64.70%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3,119 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 379.49 million shares (or 9.06% of all shares), a total value of $14.42 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 333.46 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.96% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $12.67 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Intel Corporation (INTC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 130.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.95 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 99.31 million, or about 2.37% of the stock, which is worth about $3.77 billion.