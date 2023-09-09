How Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) Could Be A Loss Maker Since It Is Down -22.93% YTD?

During the last session, Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)’s traded shares were 1.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.48. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.75, reflecting an intraday loss of -10.21% or -$1.91. The 52-week high for the ZUMZ share is $28.97, that puts it down -72.96 from that peak though still a striking 21.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.19. The company’s market capitalization is $334.26M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.52 million shares, and the average trade volume was 497.71K shares over the past three months.

Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. ZUMZ has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.21.

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) trade information

Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) registered a -10.21% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -10.21% in intraday trading to $16.75 this Friday, 09/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.77%, and it has moved by -7.23% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -39.71%. The short interest in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) is 0.81 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.62 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.00, which implies an increase of 1.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.00 and $18.00 respectively. As a result, ZUMZ is trading at a discount of -7.46% off the target high and 4.48% off the low.

Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Zumiez Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) shares have gone down -25.60% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -160.19% against -8.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -41.70% this quarter and then jump 22.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -10.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $217.83 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $270.12 million by the end of Jan 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 0.50%. While earnings are projected to return -77.70% in 2023, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

ZUMZ Dividends

Zumiez Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)’s Major holders

Zumiez Inc. insiders own 19.77% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.61%, with the float percentage being 112.93%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 221 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.6 million shares (or 8.11% of all shares), a total value of $26.72 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.52 million shares, is of Massachusetts Financial Services Co.’s that is approximately 7.69% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $25.32 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) shares are MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund and Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund owns about 1.22 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.15 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $19.54 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.95 million, or about 4.82% of the stock, which is worth about $16.68 million.