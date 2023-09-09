GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) Is Up 26.09% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -11.99% – What To Do Now

During the last session, GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)’s traded shares were 1.43 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.02. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.45, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.15% or $0.2. The 52-week high for the GRWG share is $8.63, that puts it down -150.14 from that peak though still a striking 26.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.55. The company’s market capitalization is $211.24M, and the average trade volume was 935.82K shares over the past three months.

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) trade information

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) registered a 6.15% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.15% in intraday trading to $3.45 this Friday, 09/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.15%, and it has moved by 23.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -23.33%.

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that GrowGeneration Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) shares have gone down -9.45% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 84.39% against 16.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 8.30% this quarter and then jump 52.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -19.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $54.64 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $47.94 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $57.55 million and $54.46 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -5.10% and then drop by -12.00% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 84.40% in 2023, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

GRWG Dividends

GrowGeneration Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

