Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GETY) Stock Jumped 12.05% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the last session, Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GETY)’s traded shares were 1.05 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.45. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.30, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.07% or $0.35. The 52-week high for the GETY share is $13.67, that puts it down -157.92 from that peak though still a striking 35.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.42. The company’s market capitalization is $2.11B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.42 million shares, and the average trade volume was 368.08K shares over the past three months.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. GETY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.04.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GETY) trade information

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) registered a 7.07% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.07% in intraday trading to $5.30 this Friday, 09/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 20.45%, and it has moved by 12.05% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -58.46%. The short interest in Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GETY) is 0.73 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.53 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.52, which implies an increase of 18.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $7.70 respectively. As a result, GETY is trading at a discount of -45.28% off the target high and 5.66% off the low.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Getty Images Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) shares have gone up 3.11% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 350.00% against 23.10.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $228.14 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $234.7 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $230.47 million and $231.47 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -1.00% and then jump by 1.40% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -560.10% in 2023.

GETY Dividends

Getty Images Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GETY)’s Major holders

Getty Images Holdings Inc. insiders own 54.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 43.65%, with the float percentage being 95.04%. Koch Industries, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 39 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 80.73 million shares (or 20.24% of all shares), a total value of $427.89 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 78.28 million shares, is of Neuberger Berman Group, LLC’s that is approximately 19.62% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $414.86 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) shares are Value Line Capital Appreciation Fund and Schwab Investments-Schwab 1000 Index (R) Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Value Line Capital Appreciation Fund owns about 0.4 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.12 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9491.0, or about 0.00% of the stock, which is worth about $50302.0.