Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) Has Been Rising 15.92% Year-To-Date. Troubles Yet To Come?

During the last session, Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)’s traded shares were 10.08 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.68. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.76, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.44% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the ET share is $13.85, that puts it down -0.65 from that peak though still a striking 27.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.02. The company’s market capitalization is $42.77B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 11.79 million shares, and the average trade volume was 11.12 million shares over the past three months.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. ET has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $Energy Transfer LP.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) trade information

Energy Transfer LP (ET) registered a 0.44% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.44% in intraday trading to $13.76 this Friday, 09/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.15%, and it has moved by 6.01% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 19.97%. The short interest in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) is 51.51 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.25 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.27, which implies an increase of 20.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $22.00 respectively. As a result, ET is trading at a discount of -59.88% off the target high and -9.01% off the low.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Energy Transfer LP has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Energy Transfer LP (ET) shares have gone up 6.67% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -14.18% against 2.90.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 32.60%. While earnings are projected to return -25.90% in 2023, the next five years will return 6.00% per annum.

ET Dividends

Energy Transfer LP is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 30 and November 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Energy Transfer LP is 1.24, with the dividend yield indicating at 9.01 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)’s Major holders

Energy Transfer LP insiders own 17.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 35.68%, with the float percentage being 43.11%. Blackstone Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,020 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 153.27 million shares (or 4.88% of all shares), a total value of $1.95 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 65.66 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 2.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $833.88 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Energy Transfer LP (ET) shares are Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF owns about 62.02 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $769.06 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 33.81 million, or about 1.08% of the stock, which is worth about $419.26 million.