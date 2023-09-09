During The Past Six Months, Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) Shares Took An -42.79% Jump. Here Is What We Should Expect

During the last session, Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN)’s traded shares were 1.29 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.55. The 52-week high for the MRIN share is $1.85, that puts it down -208.33 from that peak though still a striking 31.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.41. The company’s market capitalization is $10.84M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.98 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.37 million shares over the past three months.

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) trade information

Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) registered a -0.83% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.83% in intraday trading to $0.60 this Friday, 09/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 29.35%, and it has moved by -12.50% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -65.71%. The short interest in Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) is 0.37 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.25 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.00, which implies an increase of 95.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.00 and $14.00 respectively. As a result, MRIN is trading at a discount of -2233.33% off the target high and -2233.33% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $115 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $115 million by the end of Jun 2019.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 27.10%. While earnings are projected to return -13.80% in 2023, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

MRIN Dividends

Marin Software Incorporated is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN)’s Major holders

Marin Software Incorporated insiders own 4.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.86%, with the float percentage being 12.46%. Royce & Associates LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 26 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.95 million shares (or 17.07% of all shares), a total value of $0.56 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.2 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 3.69% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.12 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) shares are Royce Opportunity Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Royce Opportunity Fund owns about 0.6 million shares. This amounts to just over 10.74 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.35 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.18 million, or about 3.27% of the stock, which is worth about $0.11 million.