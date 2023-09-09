Does Lincoln National Corporation’s (NYSE:LNC) Current Price Make It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC)’s traded shares were 3.01 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.81. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $25.67, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.68% or $0.91. The 52-week high for the LNC share is $54.59, that puts it down -112.66 from that peak though still a striking 27.93% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $18.50. The company’s market capitalization is $4.26B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.28 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.37 million shares over the past three months.

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.10. LNC has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 12 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.72.

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) trade information

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) registered a 3.68% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.68% in intraday trading to $25.67 this Friday, 09/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.04%, and it has moved by -3.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -46.13%. The short interest in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) is 5.73 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.43 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $26.15, which implies an increase of 1.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18.00 and $32.00 respectively. As a result, LNC is trading at a discount of -24.66% off the target high and 29.88% off the low.

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Lincoln National Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) shares have gone down -6.11% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 236.97% against 16.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 116.80% this quarter and then jump 90.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -1.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.5 billion as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.35 billion by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.39 billion and $4.68 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2.70% and then drop by -7.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -42.20%. While earnings are projected to return -231.30% in 2023, the next five years will return 7.90% per annum.

LNC Dividends

Lincoln National Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Lincoln National Corporation is 1.80, with the dividend yield indicating at 7.01 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC)’s Major holders

Lincoln National Corporation insiders own 0.90% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 80.12%, with the float percentage being 80.85%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 715 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 21.43 million shares (or 12.63% of all shares), a total value of $551.99 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.03 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.50% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $284.25 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 5.29 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $136.16 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.38 million, or about 2.58% of the stock, which is worth about $112.77 million.