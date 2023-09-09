Do You Still Have A Reason To Buy Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) After A 2.56% Jump In The Last Week?

During the last session, Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)’s traded shares were 6.43 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.25. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $20.44, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.29% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the CVE share is $22.09, that puts it down -8.07 from that peak though still a striking 29.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.38. The company’s market capitalization is $38.37B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.68 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.82 million shares over the past three months.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. CVE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 16 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $CVS Health Corporation.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) trade information

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) registered a 0.29% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.29% in intraday trading to $20.44 this Friday, 09/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.56%, and it has moved by 5.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 16.54%. The short interest in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) is 36.74 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.62 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $22.86, which implies an increase of 10.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19.35 and $26.40 respectively. As a result, CVE is trading at a discount of -29.16% off the target high and 5.33% off the low.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cenovus Energy Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) shares have gone up 10.01% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -36.59% against -25.10.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.20%. While earnings are projected to return -30.10% in 2023, the next five years will return -8.41% per annum.

CVE Dividends

Cenovus Energy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Cenovus Energy Inc. is 0.42, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.07 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)’s Major holders

Cenovus Energy Inc. insiders own 30.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 54.77%, with the float percentage being 79.18%. Capital Research Global Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 600 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 155.04 million shares (or 8.18% of all shares), a total value of $2.63 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 147.37 million shares, is of Capital World Investors’s that is approximately 7.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.5 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Europacific Growth Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 93.99 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.96 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.6 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 72.67 million, or about 3.83% of the stock, which is worth about $1.23 billion.