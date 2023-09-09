Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ: CING) Fall -60.98% In Six Months, Here’s What We Should Expect Now

During the last session, Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING)’s traded shares were 1.21 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.48. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.58, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.98% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the CING share is $1.93, that puts it down -232.76 from that peak though still a striking 13.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.50. The company’s market capitalization is $9.11M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 86160.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 430.03K shares over the past three months.

Cingulate Inc. (CING) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. CING has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.49.

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) trade information

Cingulate Inc. (CING) registered a 4.98% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.98% in intraday trading to $0.58 this Friday, 09/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.06%, and it has moved by 7.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -62.01%. The short interest in Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) is 0.63 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.64 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.75, which implies an increase of 91.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $8.50 respectively. As a result, CING is trading at a discount of -1365.52% off the target high and -762.07% off the low.

Cingulate Inc. (CING) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -36.10% this quarter and then drop -7.30% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return 44.10% in 2023.

CING Dividends

Cingulate Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING)’s Major holders

Cingulate Inc. insiders own 27.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.75%, with the float percentage being 5.14%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 13 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.12 million shares (or 0.79% of all shares), a total value of $0.11 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 55666.0 shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.36% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $51769.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cingulate Inc. (CING) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.79 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.11 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.1 million, or about 0.66% of the stock, which is worth about $94024.0.