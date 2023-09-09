Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the last session, Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)’s traded shares were 1.41 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.29. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.83, reflecting an intraday gain of 12.12% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the ATOS share is $1.39, that puts it down -67.47 from that peak though still a striking 39.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.50. The company’s market capitalization is $104.85M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.52 million shares, and the average trade volume was 847.95K shares over the past three months.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ATOS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.07.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) trade information

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) registered a 12.12% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.12% in intraday trading to $0.83 this Friday, 09/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.53%, and it has moved by -19.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -8.83%. The short interest in Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) is 8.35 million shares and it means that shorts have 12.91 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.83, which implies an increase of 82.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $5.50 respectively. As a result, ATOS is trading at a discount of -562.65% off the target high and -381.93% off the low.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -16.70% this quarter and then drop -16.70% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 54.50%. While earnings are projected to return -20.80% in 2023.

ATOS Dividends

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 06 and November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)’s Major holders