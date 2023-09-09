A Stock You Ought To Watch Is Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN)

During the last session, Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)’s traded shares were 3.67 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.26. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $20.10, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.85% or $0.17. The 52-week high for the ASAN share is $28.92, that puts it down -43.88 from that peak though still a striking 43.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.32. The company’s market capitalization is $4.33B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.04 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.44 million shares over the past three months.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.80. ASAN has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.11.

Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) trade information

Asana Inc. (ASAN) registered a 0.85% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.85% in intraday trading to $20.10 this Friday, 09/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.47%, and it has moved by -5.32% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 5.57%. The short interest in Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) is 8.93 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.7 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $23.08, which implies an increase of 12.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $30.00 respectively. As a result, ASAN is trading at a discount of -49.25% off the target high and 50.25% off the low.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Asana Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Asana Inc. (ASAN) shares have gone down -5.05% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 50.00% against 23.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 57.70% this quarter and then drop -6.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $164.06 million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $166.69 million by the end of Jan 2024.

While earnings are projected to return -24.70% in 2023.

ASAN Dividends

Asana Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)’s Major holders

Asana Inc. insiders own 40.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 41.46%, with the float percentage being 69.47%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 308 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 8.78 million shares (or 6.68% of all shares), a total value of $193.51 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.72 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $148.19 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Asana Inc. (ASAN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.39 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $52.67 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.03 million, or about 1.55% of the stock, which is worth about $44.76 million.