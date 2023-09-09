A -59.03% Or Greater Growth Is Projected For Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO)

During the last session, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)’s traded shares were 1.18 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.01. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.84, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.52% or -$0.75. The 52-week high for the CRDO share is $19.46, that puts it down -22.85 from that peak though still a striking 54.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.20. The company’s market capitalization is $2.33B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.19 million shares over the past three months.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. CRDO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) trade information

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) registered a -4.52% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.52% in intraday trading to $15.84 this Friday, 09/08/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.77%, and it has moved by 7.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 23.65%. The short interest in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) is 6.39 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.07 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.42, which implies an increase of 18.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.00 and $25.19 respectively. As a result, CRDO is trading at a discount of -59.03% off the target high and -1.01% off the low.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) shares have gone up 65.00% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -20.00% against 18.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -100.00% this quarter and then drop -60.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $42.7 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $51.04 million by the end of Jan 2024.

While earnings are projected to return 55.00% in 2023.

CRDO Dividends

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)’s Major holders

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd insiders own 21.41% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 59.28%, with the float percentage being 75.43%. Capital Research Global Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 184 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 12.63 million shares (or 8.47% of all shares), a total value of $218.92 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.95 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $189.96 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 11.47 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.69 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $198.81 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.53 million, or about 1.69% of the stock, which is worth about $43.81 million.