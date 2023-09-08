Year-To-Date, ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX) Price Has Decrease -74.16%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)’s traded shares were 4.15 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.39. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.31, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.03% or -$0.13. The 52-week high for the IBRX share is $7.80, that puts it down -495.42 from that peak though still a striking 7.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.21. The company’s market capitalization is $628.97M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.2 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.37 million shares over the past three months.

ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. IBRX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.25.

ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) trade information

ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) registered a -9.03% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -9.03% in intraday trading to $1.31 this Thursday, 09/07/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -20.61%, and it has moved by -29.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -69.39%. The short interest in ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) is 22.76 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.43 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.00, which implies an increase of 73.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, IBRX is trading at a discount of -281.68% off the target high and -281.68% off the low.

ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -4.20% this quarter and then jump 17.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 283.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $20k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $20k by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $118k and $73k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -83.10% and then drop by -72.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -13.40%. While earnings are projected to return -16.90% in 2023, the next five years will return -1.70% per annum.

IBRX Dividends

ImmunityBio Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

