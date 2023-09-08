What To Expect Going Ahead For Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS) Given Its -4.73 Percent Loss On Thursday?

During the last session, Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)’s traded shares were 3.42 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.19. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.97, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.73% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the GOSS share is $14.99, that puts it down -1445.36 from that peak though still a striking 6.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.91. The company’s market capitalization is $216.85M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.69 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.42 million shares over the past three months.

Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. GOSS has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.26.

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) trade information

Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) registered a -4.73% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.73% in intraday trading to $0.97 this Thursday, 09/07/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.18%, and it has moved by -20.34% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -92.88%. The short interest in Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) is 20.45 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.33 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.31, which implies an increase of 81.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.25 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, GOSS is trading at a discount of -1446.39% off the target high and -28.87% off the low.

Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Gossamer Bio Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) shares have gone down -31.56% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 46.49% against 12.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 60.00% this quarter and then jump 54.20% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return 13.30% in 2023, the next five years will return 5.20% per annum.

GOSS Dividends

Gossamer Bio Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)’s Major holders