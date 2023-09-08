What To Expect As Aziyo Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ELUT) Delivers An -66.91% Loss In 6 Months

During the recent session, Aziyo Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ELUT)’s traded shares were 1.1 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.08. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.36, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.46% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the ELUT share is $9.01, that puts it down -562.5 from that peak though still a striking 19.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.10. The company’s market capitalization is $22.73M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5950.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 15.36K shares over the past three months.

Aziyo Biologics Inc. (ELUT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ELUT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.56.

Aziyo Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ELUT) trade information

Aziyo Biologics Inc. (ELUT) registered a -4.46% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.46% in intraday trading to $1.36 this Thursday, 09/07/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.33%, and it has moved by -6.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -80.57%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.00, which implies an increase of 83.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, ELUT is trading at a discount of -488.24% off the target high and -488.24% off the low.

Aziyo Biologics Inc. (ELUT) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 23.30% this quarter and then drop -15.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -13.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $9.5 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $9.9 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $12.37 million and $12.66 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -23.20% and then drop by -21.80% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 0.00% in 2023.

ELUT Dividends

Aziyo Biologics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 13 and November 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Aziyo Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ELUT)’s Major holders

The next largest institutional holding, with 57608.0 shares, is of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund’s that is approximately 0.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $75178.0.