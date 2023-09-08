We Just Learned Something New! After Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE: ENIC)’s -8.64% Loss This Week

During the recent session, Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)’s traded shares were 0.48 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.11. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.02, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.47% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the ENIC share is $3.89, that puts it down -28.81 from that peak though still a striking 56.62% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.31. The company’s market capitalization is $4.29B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.67 million shares over the past three months.

Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. ENIC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $42.59.

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) trade information

Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) registered a -1.47% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.47% in intraday trading to $3.02 this Thursday, 09/07/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.64%, and it has moved by -6.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 59.52%. The short interest in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) is 1.08 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.6 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3007.28, which implies an increase of 99.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1829.08 and $3812.01 respectively. As a result, ENIC is trading at a discount of -126125.5% off the target high and -60465.56% off the low.

Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -41.30% this quarter and then drop -93.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -22.40% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 20.50%. While earnings are projected to return -61.70% in 2023.

ENIC Dividends

Enel Chile S.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Enel Chile S.A. is 0.35, with the dividend yield indicating at 11.71 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)’s Major holders

Enel Chile S.A. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.50%, with the float percentage being 2.50%. Brandes Investment Partners L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 152 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 3.86 million shares (or 0.28% of all shares), a total value of $12.87 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.28 million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 0.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $10.91 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) shares are SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho Clean Power ETF. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF owns about 1.61 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.48 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.66 million, or about 0.05% of the stock, which is worth about $2.24 million.