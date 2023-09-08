We Just Learned Something New About Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR) This Week With Its 7.14% Gain

During the recent session, Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR)’s traded shares were 5.23 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.96. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $44.71, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.78% or $4.35. The 52-week high for the SMAR share is $52.81, that puts it down -18.12 from that peak though still a striking 43.88% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $25.09. The company’s market capitalization is $5.90B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.8 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.66 million shares over the past three months.

Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. SMAR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 17 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.07.

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) trade information

Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) registered a 10.78% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.78% in intraday trading to $44.71 this Thursday, 09/07/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.14%, and it has moved by 11.77% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 33.46%. The short interest in Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) is 4.45 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.3 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $52.30, which implies an increase of 14.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $40.00 and $60.00 respectively. As a result, SMAR is trading at a discount of -34.2% off the target high and 10.53% off the low.

Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Smartsheet Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) shares have gone up 3.71% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 286.36% against 23.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 800.00% this quarter and then jump 28.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 23.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $241.24 million as predicted by 18 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 18 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $255.06 million by the end of Jan 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -25.00%. While earnings are projected to return -21.70% in 2023.

SMAR Dividends

Smartsheet Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 29 and December 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR)’s Major holders