Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO) Has Been Falling -49.61% Year-To-Date. Troubles Yet To Come?

During the last session, Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)’s traded shares were 2.65 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.03. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.03, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.22% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the VSCO share is $48.16, that puts it down -167.11 from that peak though still a striking 6.93% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.78. The company’s market capitalization is $1.35B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.63 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.43 million shares over the past three months.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. VSCO has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.79.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) trade information

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) registered a -0.22% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.22% in intraday trading to $18.03 this Thursday, 09/07/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.50%, and it has moved by -6.68% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -43.03%. The short interest in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) is 10.14 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.71 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.40, which implies an increase of 11.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $25.00 respectively. As a result, VSCO is trading at a discount of -38.66% off the target high and 16.81% off the low.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Victoria’s Secret & Co. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) shares have gone down -46.67% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -55.76% against -11.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -372.40% this quarter and then drop -1.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -2.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.27 billion as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.09 billion by the end of Jan 2024.

While earnings are projected to return -42.30% in 2023, the next five years will return -12.00% per annum.

VSCO Dividends

Victoria’s Secret & Co. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)’s Major holders

Victoria’s Secret & Co. insiders own 10.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.52%, with the float percentage being 109.79%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 375 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 10.26 million shares (or 13.28% of all shares), a total value of $178.82 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.72 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 11.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $151.96 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 5.54 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.17 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $113.59 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.51 million, or about 3.24% of the stock, which is worth about $43.67 million.