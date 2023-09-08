Those With A Risk-Tolerant Portfolio Can Expect A Bright Future From Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL)

During the recent session, Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)’s traded shares were 0.59 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.29. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.34, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.80% or -$0.14. The 52-week high for the GOGL share is $10.58, that puts it down -44.14 from that peak though still a striking 6.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.89. The company’s market capitalization is $1.46B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.47 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.33 million shares over the past three months.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) registered a -1.80% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.80% in intraday trading to $7.34 this Thursday, 09/07/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.48%, and it has moved by -5.10% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -13.08%. The short interest in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) is 5.79 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.48 day(s) to cover.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Golden Ocean Group Limited has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) shares have gone down -23.73% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -83.26% against -22.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -60.00% this quarter and then drop -38.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -23.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $150.71 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $172.69 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $211.25 million and $180.37 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -28.70% and then drop by -4.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 162.30%. While earnings are projected to return -16.00% in 2023, the next five years will return -0.20% per annum.

GOGL Dividends

Golden Ocean Group Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Golden Ocean Group Limited is 0.40, with the dividend yield indicating at 5.45 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)’s Major holders

Golden Ocean Group Limited insiders own 39.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 27.12%, with the float percentage being 44.64%. Folketrygdfondet is the largest shareholder of the company, while 233 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 8.86 million shares (or 4.42% of all shares), a total value of $66.87 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.18 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 3.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $46.68 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 2.81 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.40 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $21.23 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.62 million, or about 0.81% of the stock, which is worth about $14.79 million.