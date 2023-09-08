The Time To Buy Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLBE) Is Now

During the recent session, Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)’s traded shares were 0.5 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.31. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $40.86, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.13% or -$0.89. The 52-week high for the GLBE share is $45.72, that puts it down -11.89 from that peak though still a striking 55.6% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $18.14. The company’s market capitalization is $6.65B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.27 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.52 million shares over the past three months.

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) trade information

Global-e Online Ltd. (GLBE) registered a -2.13% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.13% in intraday trading to $40.86 this Thursday, 09/07/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.10%, and it has moved by 11.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 33.05%. The short interest in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) is 5.1 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.39 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Global-e Online Ltd. (GLBE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Global-e Online Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Global-e Online Ltd. (GLBE) shares have gone up 51.61% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 28.23% against 22.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 43.90% this quarter and then jump 11.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 43.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $140.37 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $194.34 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $105.56 million and $139.87 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 33.00% and then jump by 38.90% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -68.20% in 2023, the next five years will return 23.20% per annum.

GLBE Dividends

Global-e Online Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 15 and November 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)’s Major holders

Global-e Online Ltd. insiders own 21.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 60.27%, with the float percentage being 76.90%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 194 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 13.39 million shares (or 8.15% of all shares), a total value of $548.14 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.74 million shares, is of Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP’s that is approximately 7.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $521.77 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Global-e Online Ltd. (GLBE) shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund and Brighthouse Fds Tr I-Morgan Stanley Discovery Port. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund owns about 2.36 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.44 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $96.77 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.7 million, or about 1.03% of the stock, which is worth about $69.47 million.