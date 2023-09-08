The Current Price For Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF): And Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)’s traded shares were 5.89 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.09. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.24, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.59% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the BITF share is $2.16, that puts it down -74.19 from that peak though still a striking 69.35% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.38. The company’s market capitalization is $476.88M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.71 million shares, and the average trade volume was 10.20 million shares over the past three months.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. BITF has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.03.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) registered a -1.59% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.59% in intraday trading to $1.24 this Thursday, 09/07/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.89%, and it has moved by -23.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 7.83%. The short interest in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) is 7.9 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.75 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.56, which implies an increase of 65.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, BITF is trading at a discount of -303.23% off the target high and -141.94% off the low.

Statistics show that Bitfarms Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) shares have gone up 51.22% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 85.22% against 18.60.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $35.67 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $41.69 million by the end of Dec 2023.

While earnings are projected to return -980.70% in 2023.

Bitfarms Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)’s Major holders

Bitfarms Ltd. insiders own 7.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.56%, with the float percentage being 15.67%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 103 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 6.3 million shares (or 2.87% of all shares), a total value of $9.26 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.23 million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 1.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $6.22 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) shares are Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. Data provided on Apr 29, 2023 indicates that Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF owns about 12.66 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.77 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.69 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.23 million, or about 1.93% of the stock, which is worth about $7.92 million.