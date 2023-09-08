The $11.23 Is The Price At Which WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) Deserves Consideration

During the last session, WW International Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)’s traded shares were 3.17 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.82. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.23, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.54% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the WW share is $12.13, that puts it down -8.01 from that peak though still a striking 70.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.28. The company’s market capitalization is $891.44M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.82 million shares over the past three months.

WW International Inc. (WW) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. WW has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.12.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

WW International Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) trade information

WW International Inc. (WW) registered a 0.54% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.54% in intraday trading to $11.23 this Thursday, 09/07/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.09%, and it has moved by 24.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 118.48%. The short interest in WW International Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) is 9.6 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.78 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.40, which implies an increase of 1.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $17.00 respectively. As a result, WW is trading at a discount of -51.38% off the target high and 64.38% off the low.

WW International Inc. (WW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that WW International Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. WW International Inc. (WW) shares have gone up 105.87% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -120.00% against 14.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 104.10% this quarter and then jump 91.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -13.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $221.59 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $209.52 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $249.72 million and $223.92 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -11.30% and then drop by -6.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -36.50%. While earnings are projected to return -478.10% in 2023, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

WW Dividends

WW International Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

WW International Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)’s Major holders

WW International Inc. insiders own 2.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 59.16%, with the float percentage being 60.83%. Contrarius Investment Management Limited is the largest shareholder of the company, while 213 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 7.53 million shares (or 9.53% of all shares), a total value of $50.58 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.65 million shares, is of Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s that is approximately 5.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $31.27 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of WW International Inc. (WW) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.49 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.15 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $16.71 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.26 million, or about 1.60% of the stock, which is worth about $8.47 million.