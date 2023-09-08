The $0.28 Is The Price At Which Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) Deserves Consideration

During the last session, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS)’s traded shares were 47.21 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.34. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.28, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.07% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the NVOS share is $1.60, that puts it down -471.43 from that peak though still a striking 75.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.07. The company’s market capitalization is $40.78M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 84.66 million shares, and the average trade volume was 34.40 million shares over the past three months.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) trade information

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) registered a -2.07% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.07% in intraday trading to $0.28 this Thursday, 09/07/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 96.95%, and it has moved by 226.06% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -82.25%. The short interest in Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) is 3.46 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.21 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return -526.30% in 2023.

NVOS Dividends

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS)’s Major holders

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. insiders own 8.90% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.47%, with the float percentage being 0.51%. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 15 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.82 million shares (or 3.43% of all shares), a total value of $0.12 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.29 million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 1.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $42977.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.24 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.00 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $35375.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.1 million, or about 0.43% of the stock, which is worth about $13405.0.