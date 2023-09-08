The $0.04 Value Of EBET Inc. (NASDAQ: EBET) Should Not Be Underestimated

During the last session, EBET Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET)’s traded shares were 67.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.18. The 52-week high for the EBET share is $2.66, that puts it down -6550.0 from that peak though still a striking 25.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.03. The company’s market capitalization is $19.66M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 128.45 million shares, and the average trade volume was 85.14 million shares over the past three months.

EBET Inc. (EBET) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. EBET has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

EBET Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) trade information

EBET Inc. (EBET) registered a 5.81% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.81% in intraday trading to $0.04 this Thursday, 09/07/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.34%, and it has moved by 51.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -97.76%. The short interest in EBET Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) is 10.89 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.15 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.00, which implies an increase of 98.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, EBET is trading at a discount of -7400.0% off the target high and -7400.0% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $17.8 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $18.9 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -133.30% in 2023.

EBET Dividends

EBET Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

EBET Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET)’s Major holders

EBET Inc. insiders own 13.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.46%, with the float percentage being 12.04%. Nantahala Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 29 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.07 million shares (or 0.24% of all shares), a total value of $0.13 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.9 million shares, is of NewGen Asset Management Ltd.’s that is approximately 0.20% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.11 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of EBET Inc. (EBET) shares are TIFF Multi-Asset Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that TIFF Multi-Asset Fund owns about 0.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $20381.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 55314.0, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $12783.0.