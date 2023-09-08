T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) Rose 85.29% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Fell -75.86%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the last session, T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO)’s traded shares were 53.0 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.27. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.34, reflecting an intraday gain of 13.92% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the TTOO share is $6.50, that puts it down -1811.76 from that peak though still a striking 85.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.05. The company’s market capitalization is $102.25M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 78.58 million shares, and the average trade volume was 109.79 million shares over the past three months.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. TTOO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $Take-Two Interactive Software,.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) trade information

T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) registered a 13.92% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.92% in intraday trading to $0.34 this Thursday, 09/07/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.80%, and it has moved by 10.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -93.88%. The short interest in T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) is 26.87 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.18 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $0.15, which implies a decrease of -126.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.12 and $0.18 respectively. As a result, TTOO is trading at a premium of 47.06% off the target high and 64.71% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 33.90%. While earnings are projected to return 21.10% in 2023.

TTOO Dividends

T2 Biosystems Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO)’s Major holders

T2 Biosystems Inc. insiders own 0.74% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 19.48%, with the float percentage being 19.62%. Gsa Capital Partners Llp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 37 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 4.04 million shares (or 1.21% of all shares), a total value of $0.28 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.95 million shares, is of Acadian Asset Management. LLC’s that is approximately 0.29% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $67328.0.

Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund owns about 17191.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1547.0 market value.