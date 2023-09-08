Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: SWBI): A Look At Its Value

During the recent session, Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)’s traded shares were 2.08 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.21. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.80, reflecting an intraday gain of 12.23% or $1.29. The 52-week high for the SWBI share is $13.69, that puts it down -16.02 from that peak though still a striking 30.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.20. The company’s market capitalization is $545.64M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.44 million shares, and the average trade volume was 521.58K shares over the past three months.

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. SWBI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.19.

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) trade information

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI) registered a 12.23% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.23% in intraday trading to $11.80 this Thursday, 09/07/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.47%, and it has moved by -8.99% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -13.08%. The short interest in Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) is 2.53 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.04 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.17, which implies an increase of 22.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, SWBI is trading at a discount of -69.49% off the target high and -1.69% off the low.

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -9.50% this quarter and then jump 8.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $122.39 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $131.32 million by the end of Jan 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 32.50%. While earnings are projected to return -80.40% in 2023, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

SWBI Dividends

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between December 04 and December 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. is 0.48, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.07 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)’s Major holders

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. insiders own 1.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 55.50%, with the float percentage being 56.54%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 235 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 4.01 million shares (or 8.68% of all shares), a total value of $47.72 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.42 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 7.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $40.75 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.43 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $17.07 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.02 million, or about 2.22% of the stock, which is worth about $12.19 million.