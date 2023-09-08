Should Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) Revive After A -169.75% Drop From Highs?

During the recent session, Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)’s traded shares were 0.65 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.49. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.57, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.24% or -$0.34. The 52-week high for the APPS share is $20.42, that puts it down -169.75 from that peak though still a striking -1.98% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.72. The company’s market capitalization is $767.42M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.17 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.71 million shares over the past three months.

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) trade information

Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) registered a -4.24% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.24% in intraday trading to $7.57 this Thursday, 09/07/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.98%, and it has moved by -18.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -56.79%. The short interest in Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) is 5.7 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.35 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Digital Turbine Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) shares have gone down -25.22% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -40.87% against 23.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -58.80% this quarter and then drop -37.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -9.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $145.96 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $161.35 million by the end of Dec 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 20.90%. While earnings are projected to return -52.70% in 2023, the next five years will return -5.00% per annum.

APPS Dividends

Digital Turbine Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)’s Major holders

Digital Turbine Inc. insiders own 4.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.69%, with the float percentage being 79.91%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 332 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 14.59 million shares (or 14.51% of all shares), a total value of $135.37 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.18 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 12.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $113.06 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 6.41 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $69.5 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.9 million, or about 2.89% of the stock, which is worth about $26.93 million.