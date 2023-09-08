SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE: S): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the recent session, SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S)’s traded shares were 0.61 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.30. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $17.00, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.21% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the S share is $29.44, that puts it down -73.18 from that peak though still a striking 26.88% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.43. The company’s market capitalization is $4.80B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.07 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.13 million shares over the past three months.

SentinelOne Inc. (S) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. S has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 31 analysts who have looked at this stock. 17 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.08.

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S) trade information

SentinelOne Inc. (S) registered a -0.21% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.21% in intraday trading to $17.00 this Thursday, 09/07/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.25%, and it has moved by 12.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -33.83%. The short interest in SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S) is 15.68 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.58 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.74, which implies an increase of 9.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $23.00 respectively. As a result, S is trading at a discount of -35.29% off the target high and 11.76% off the low.

SentinelOne Inc. (S) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that SentinelOne Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SentinelOne Inc. (S) shares have gone up 16.55% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 44.29% against 7.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 50.00% this quarter and then jump 38.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 43.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $156.09 million as predicted by 26 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 25 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $166.46 million by the end of Jan 2024.

While earnings are projected to return -31.70% in 2023, the next five years will return 40.20% per annum.

S Dividends

SentinelOne Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between December 05 and December 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S)’s Major holders