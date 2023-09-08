Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA): A Look At Its Value

During the last session, Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)’s traded shares were 14.47 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.08. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.63, reflecting an intraday loss of -10.63% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the QRTEA share is $3.19, that puts it down -406.35 from that peak though still a striking -6.35% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.67. The company’s market capitalization is $281.19M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.19 million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.33 million shares over the past three months.

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.50. QRTEA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) registered a -10.63% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -10.63% in intraday trading to $0.63 this Thursday, 09/07/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -19.31%, and it has moved by -30.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -78.27%. The short interest in Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) is 11.36 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.75 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $0.65, which implies an increase of 3.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.50 and $0.80 respectively. As a result, QRTEA is trading at a discount of -26.98% off the target high and 20.63% off the low.

Statistics show that Qurate Retail Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) shares have gone down -52.81% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -66.67% against 22.00.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -43.10%. While earnings are projected to return -933.20% in 2023, the next five years will return -8.00% per annum.

Qurate Retail Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Qurate Retail Inc. insiders own 8.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.78%, with the float percentage being 89.16%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 345 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 35.48 million shares (or 9.33% of all shares), a total value of $35.12 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 35.41 million shares, is of Contrarius Investment Management Limited’s that is approximately 9.32% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $35.05 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Strategic Equity Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 10.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.01 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.97 million, or about 1.57% of the stock, which is worth about $5.91 million.