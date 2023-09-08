Plus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) Could Post A 87.28% Or More Growth

During the recent session, Plus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV)’s traded shares were 2.94 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.32. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.48, reflecting an intraday loss of -16.50% or -$0.49. The 52-week high for the PSTV share is $12.00, that puts it down -383.87 from that peak though still a striking 20.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.97. The company’s market capitalization is $7.09M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 19170.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 42.72K shares over the past three months.

Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. PSTV has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.12.

Plus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) trade information

Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) registered a -16.50% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -16.50% in intraday trading to $2.48 this Thursday, 09/07/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.11%, and it has moved by -14.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -78.20%. The short interest in Plus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) is 63290.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.99 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.50, which implies an increase of 87.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $32.00 respectively. As a result, PSTV is trading at a discount of -1190.32% off the target high and -222.58% off the low.

Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Plus Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) shares have gone down -45.79% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 68.28% against 10.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 60.70% this quarter and then jump 61.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2,493.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.29 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.3 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $230k and $151k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 460.90% and then jump by 760.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 71.50%. While earnings are projected to return 30.30% in 2023.

PSTV Dividends

Plus Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 18 and October 23. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Plus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV)’s Major holders

Plus Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 0.50% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.30%, with the float percentage being 5.32%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 17 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 72861.0 shares (or 2.53% of all shares), a total value of $0.19 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17007.0 shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $43622.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 59831.0 shares. This amounts to just over 2.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13030.0, or about 0.45% of the stock, which is worth about $33421.0.