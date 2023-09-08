Now Is A Good Time To Buy Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ: MCOM)

During the last session, Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ:MCOM)’s traded shares were 8.67 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.43. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.06, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.14% or -$0.01. The company’s market capitalization is $9.48M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 44.55 million shares, and the average trade volume was 24.19 million shares over the past three months.

Micromobility.com Inc. (MCOM) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. MCOM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ:MCOM) trade information

Micromobility.com Inc. (MCOM) registered a -4.14% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.14% in intraday trading to $0.06 this Thursday, 09/07/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.00%, and it has moved by 0.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -99.77%. The short interest in Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ:MCOM) is 6.9 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.41 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.00, which implies an increase of 99.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, MCOM is trading at a discount of -21566.67% off the target high and -21566.67% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $29.3 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $34.9 million by the end of Dec 2023.

While earnings are projected to return 57.10% in 2023.

MCOM Dividends

Micromobility.com Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ:MCOM)’s Major holders

Micromobility.com Inc. insiders own 0.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.23%, with the float percentage being 0.23%. Virtu Financial LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 18 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.16 million shares (or 0.13% of all shares), a total value of $18513.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 87916.0 shares, is of Cubist Systematic Strategies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $9890.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Micromobility.com Inc. (MCOM) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 74383.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8368.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 27498.0, or about 0.02% of the stock, which is worth about $9404.0.